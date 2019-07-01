Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Uniondale - On June 30, former teen queen Debbie Gibson performed at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as part of the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour. She kicked off her set with the catchy "Out of the Blue," and continued with a medley of such hits as "Shake Your Love" and "Electric Youth." When she returned to the stage later on in the show, Gibson accompanied herself on the piano during her chart-topping single "Foolish Beat," for which she made music history. With "Foolish Beat," Gibson was the youngest female recording artist to write, produce and perform a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in a solo fashion. She picked up the pace with her infectious and danceable "Only in My Dreams," where the videoboards had a neat cloudy background. Gibson closed her set on a powerhouse note with her three-week No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single "Lost In Your Eyes," which she began on the piano, and invited Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block to sing with her. This duet was a true musical event as both of their powerful voices blended well together, and they displayed tremendous musical chemistry. McIntyre complimented Gibson for being a "beautiful human being," as well as a "beautiful performer" and a "Long Island girl." An original pop princess, Gibson was inducted into the coveted The Verdict Overall, Debbie Gibson was superb at Nassau Coliseum during the "Mixtape" Tour. She gave her hometown audience a show to remember for a long time. What made this tour extra special was that all of the artists on the roster were fans of each other's musical work. Gibson's set was remarkable and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about Debbie Gibson and her music, check out her Growing up in Merrick, Long Island, Gibson received a warm welcome from her dedicated fans. She shared the stage with such diverse yet talented artists as Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and of course, headliners New Kids on the Block.She kicked off her set with the catchy "Out of the Blue," and continued with a medley of such hits as "Shake Your Love" and "Electric Youth."When she returned to the stage later on in the show, Gibson accompanied herself on the piano during her chart-topping single "Foolish Beat," for which she made music history. With "Foolish Beat," Gibson was the youngest female recording artist to write, produce and perform a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in a solo fashion.She picked up the pace with her infectious and danceable "Only in My Dreams," where the videoboards had a neat cloudy background.Gibson closed her set on a powerhouse note with her three-week No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single "Lost In Your Eyes," which she began on the piano, and invited Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block to sing with her. This duet was a true musical event as both of their powerful voices blended well together, and they displayed tremendous musical chemistry.McIntyre complimented Gibson for being a "beautiful human being," as well as a "beautiful performer" and a "Long Island girl."An original pop princess, Gibson was inducted into the coveted Long Island Music Hall of Fame Overall, Debbie Gibson was superb at Nassau Coliseum during the "Mixtape" Tour. She gave her hometown audience a show to remember for a long time. What made this tour extra special was that all of the artists on the roster were fans of each other's musical work. Gibson's set was remarkable and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about Debbie Gibson and her music, check out her official homepage More about Debbie Gibson, nassau coliseum, Teen, Queen, Pop Debbie Gibson nassau coliseum Teen Queen Pop Mixtape Tour new kids on the bloc...