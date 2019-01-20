Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Acclaimed fiddler Deanie Richardson and country queen Patty Loveless collaborated on the song "Jack of Diamonds" together. "Jack of Diamonds" is the fifth track featured on her new studio offering, Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard, which was released on January 18, 2019, via the independent record label Pinecastle Records. This song contains elements of country, bluegrass, folk and Americana music. Deanie Richardson is nominated for a Grammy award next month for " Richardson's new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is available on The Verdict Overall, Deanie Richardson and Patty Loveless are superb on "Jack of Diamonds." Loveless proves that she only gets better with age and experience. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that her new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is worth more than just a passing glance. Well done. To learn more about Deanie Richardson and her music, check out her The song "Jack of Diamonds" has a haunting vibe thanks to Richardson's impressive fiddle playing, and Patty Loveless nails the lead vocals with her rich, harking vocals."Jack of Diamonds" is the fifth track featured on her new studio offering, Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard, which was released on January 18, 2019, via the independent record label Pinecastle Records. This song contains elements of country, bluegrass, folk and Americana music.Deanie Richardson is nominated for a Grammy award next month for " Best Bluegrass Album " for her musical work with the all-girl bluegrass group Sister Sadie Richardson's new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is available on iTunes Overall, Deanie Richardson and Patty Loveless are superb on "Jack of Diamonds." Loveless proves that she only gets better with age and experience. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that her new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is worth more than just a passing glance. Well done.To learn more about Deanie Richardson and her music, check out her official website More about Deanie Richardson, patty loveless, Country, jack of diamonds, sister sadie Deanie Richardson patty loveless Country jack of diamonds sister sadie