Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Deanie Richardson and Patty Loveless stun on new collaboration Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed fiddler Deanie Richardson and country queen Patty Loveless collaborated on the song "Jack of Diamonds" together.
The song "Jack of Diamonds" has a haunting vibe thanks to Richardson's impressive fiddle playing, and Patty Loveless nails the lead vocals with her rich, harking vocals.
"Jack of Diamonds" is the fifth track featured on her new studio offering, Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard, which was released on January 18, 2019, via the independent record label Pinecastle Records. This song contains elements of country, bluegrass, folk and Americana music.
Deanie Richardson is nominated for a Grammy award next month for "Best Bluegrass Album" for her musical work with the all-girl bluegrass group Sister Sadie.
Richardson's new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Deanie Richardson and Patty Loveless are superb on "Jack of Diamonds." Loveless proves that she only gets better with age and experience. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that her new album Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard is worth more than just a passing glance. Well done.
To learn more about Deanie Richardson and her music, check out her official website.
More about Deanie Richardson, patty loveless, Country, jack of diamonds, sister sadie
 
Latest News
Top News
Democratic transition in Venezuela seems possible, analysts say
'Green Book' wins PGA best film, boosting Oscar chances
Corruption takes centre stage in Nigerian election campaign
Taiwan's traditional medicine stores struggle on life support
Artificial intelligence identifies an unknown human ancestor
Russians protest Kuril islands handover to Japan
Top US senator urges meeting between Trump and Khan
Two dead, 22 hurt in French ski resort fire
'Bomb blast' rocks Syrian capital Damascus
Saudi music festival spotlights pre-Islamic heritage