Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Emerging hip-hop and R&B artist daydream Masi released his new music video for "Lately" via Raed Asi LLC. and Interscope Records.

The song is nonchalant with a mellow and carefree vibe to it. "Lately" is the opening tune on his latest studio offering, the Slow Rage Project.

daydream Masi is a rising hip-hop and R&B artist who grew up in a musically inclined family. He began to release his own material at 17 years old, and he was inspired musically by such acclaimed rap artists as Kanye West and Childish Gambino, all while focusing on writing music about love and escapism.

There is a raw intensity to Masi's music. The debut song from his musical project, Nightlife, is a hazy and soulful tune, and other noteworthy songs include "Stardust" and "Hot Mess."

All of these aforementioned tracks were featured on Spotify's "New Music Friday" and they showcase Masi's versatility, creativity and ability to merge unique sounds.

His music is available on such digital providers as Spotify and Apple Music. daydream Masi exhibits a great deal of potential and his talent is distinct.

For more information on rising hip-hop and R&B artist daydream Masi and "Lately," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram