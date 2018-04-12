Nashville based recording artist Davis Mallory has released his new single "Dance with Me," where he collaborates with French DJ Loic Penillo.
The song is mid-tempo and extremely radio-friendly. DJ Loic Penillo soars on the production for the track, and Mallory allows his rich, crisp vocals to do all of the talking. Its lyrics are warm and conversational, and the song itself has a retro '70s vintage vibe to it.
It is evident that Mallory's crystalline voice is custom-made for electronic music. Hopefully, there will be more music to come from him in the future in this genre.
"Dance with Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It would make a great club banger at dance-floors and nightclubs.
The Verdict
Overall, Davis Mallory rocks on his latest single "Dance with Me" with DJ Loic Penillo. It has an addicting pulsating beat, which makes it impossible to get the melody out of your head. Both the song and the music video are worth more than just a passing glance. "Dance with Me" garners an A rating.
