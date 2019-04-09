Email
article imageReview: Davis Mallory releases refreshing club mix of Eiffel65's 'Blue' Special

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Artist Davis Mallory is able to dust off Eiffel65's classic 90s hit "Blue," and he is able to breathe fresh life with a new club mix.
Mallory joins forces with such Italian producers as Alex Pizzuti and Adalwolf, and the outcome is magical.
This collaboration of "Blue" was the perfect way to celebrate the song's 20-year anniversary. This soaring remake is available on Sirup Music, which is Switzerland's leading dance music label. It will inspire fans and listeners to recite its catchy chorus verbatim: "I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa."
Ironically enough, this marks the first official remake of Eiffel65's "Blue."
Their club mix of "Blue" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Davis Mallory, Alex Pizzuti and all soar on their club mix of "Blue." Eiffel65 would be beaming with pride with this refreshing rendition. This version is destined to introduce the song to a younger generation of fans, and hopefully, it will help keep it relevant for 20 more years. Their club mix of "Blue" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Davis Mallory and his new music, visit his official homepage.
