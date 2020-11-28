Email
article imageReview: David Puentez releases infectious track 'Banana' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
DJ and producer David Puentez has released his refreshing new track "Banana," which is upbeat and a great deal of fun. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It follows Puentez' previous singles "LaLaLife" and "I'm Gone," both of which were released via Warner Music. As a result, with "Banana," he has coined the term "fruit house," which is quite clever. The song "Banana" is light-hearted and exactly what the world needs during these trying times. "Banana" is allegorical for an escape into a world where you can be however you want to be.
Puentez remarked about this new song, "I think we are all caught up in a daily grind and now more than ever, it's important to unwind sometimes and not take yourself too seriously." "Straight Banana," he exclaimed.
After securing many club hits, Puentez has managed to catapult from the club charts to the official charts in 2019. With his singles "No Matter What" and "LaLaLife," he claimed the top spot on the German Top 100 iTunes Charts, and he accumulated over two million listeners on Spotify.
Throughout his career in the music business, Puentez has performed at many German festivals such as Parookaville and New Horizons. He has created exclusive remixes for such global music stars as Post Malone and Tiesto, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Rita Ora, and Flo Rida, Showtek, among others. His edit of Drake's "Gods Plan" has ranked among the most played songs on international festivals in 2019.
"Banana" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This track garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about DJ David Puentez, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and his Facebook page.
DJ and producer David Puentez
DJ and producer David Puentez
David Puentez
