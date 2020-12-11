He penned all of the three songs solely by himself, and he produced the EP. Bootheel 2020
opens with the "Prelude," which features Lawson Nail and it is followed by the soaring ballad "Roach Motel," where he displays his rich, harking voice. It immediately breaks into the haunting "Nobody Knows" and it features an "Interlude" with Lawson.
The EP closes with the charming autobiographical tune "Back Home," and it even features a glorious piano-laden version that is just as remarkable.
Nail brings his family to the forefront as his son, Lawson, is heard on both the prelude and interlude; moreover, the title of the EP is derived from the region of Missouri where Nail grew up in.
The Verdict
Overall, Bootheel 2020
stands out due to its raw and stripped-down nature. It will resonate well with his fans and listeners since the music is in its purest and most organic form. One can really hear David Nail's heart on this musical effort. Grab a bottle of wine and let Nail to lure you in. It garners an A rating. Well done.
