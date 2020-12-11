Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated artist David Nail released his latest EP "Bootheel 2020" on December 11, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. The EP closes with the charming autobiographical tune "Back Home," and it even features a glorious piano-laden version that is just as remarkable. Nail brings his family to the forefront as his son, Lawson, is heard on both the prelude and interlude; moreover, the title of the EP is derived from the region of Missouri where Nail grew up in. Bootheel 2020 is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Bootheel 2020 stands out due to its raw and stripped-down nature. It will resonate well with his fans and listeners since the music is in its purest and most organic form. One can really hear David Nail's heart on this musical effort. Grab a bottle of wine and let Nail to lure you in. It garners an A rating. Well done. To learn more about He penned all of the three songs solely by himself, and he produced the EP. Bootheel 2020 opens with the "Prelude," which features Lawson Nail and it is followed by the soaring ballad "Roach Motel," where he displays his rich, harking voice. It immediately breaks into the haunting "Nobody Knows" and it features an "Interlude" with Lawson.The EP closes with the charming autobiographical tune "Back Home," and it even features a glorious piano-laden version that is just as remarkable.Nail brings his family to the forefront as his son, Lawson, is heard on both the prelude and interlude; moreover, the title of the EP is derived from the region of Missouri where Nail grew up in.Bootheel 2020 is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Bootheel 2020 stands out due to its raw and stripped-down nature. It will resonate well with his fans and listeners since the music is in its purest and most organic form. One can really hear David Nail's heart on this musical effort. Grab a bottle of wine and let Nail to lure you in. It garners an A rating. Well done.To learn more about David Nail and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about David Nail, David Nail, bootheel 2020, bootheel 2020, Ep David Nail David Nail bootheel 2020 bootheel 2020 Ep Ep Grammy Grammy