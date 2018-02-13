Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Hernandez is back stronger than ever with his new single "Shield (Coat of Armor)," which was released on February 13. He truly takes his listener and viewers on a journey on the song's music video, which feels like a short film, spanning almost six minutes long. The music video was directed and subsequently produced by Arno Diem and Derek Caldera. "Shield (Coat of Armor)" is available on The Verdict Overall, David Hernandez delivers on his new single and music video for "Shield (Coat of Armor)." It is filled with raw emotions, and yet another powerful performance from the former American Idol alum. It garners an A rating. To learn more about singing sensationo This song came in just in time for Valentine's Day, and Hernandez does not disappoint. It is a song about love and acceptance, and it has an infectious, Kings of Leon vibe ("Use Somebody") to it. Hernandez is not afraid to show his fragile and soft side, as well as his vulnerability as a recording artist.He truly takes his listener and viewers on a journey on the song's music video, which feels like a short film, spanning almost six minutes long. The music video was directed and subsequently produced by Arno Diem and Derek Caldera. Hernandez co-wrote this single with Eddie Wohl and Daniel Braunstein. The control he maintains over his voice is noteworthy, as well as his ability to nail the high notes towards the end."Shield (Coat of Armor)" is available on iTunes Overall, David Hernandez delivers on his new single and music video for "Shield (Coat of Armor)." It is filled with raw emotions, and yet another powerful performance from the former American Idol alum. It garners an A rating.To learn more about singing sensationo David Hernandez and his new single "Shield (Coat of Armor)," check out his official website More about David Hernandez, Single, Shield Coat of Armor David Hernandez Single Shield Coat of Armor