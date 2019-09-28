Email
article imageReview: David Hasselhoff rocks on new studio album 'Open Your Eyes' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Actor and musician David Hasselhoff ("Baywatch" fame) released his brand new album "Open Your Eyes" on September 27 via Cleopatra Records.
It opens with the soaring title cut "Open Your Eyes," which features his rich, husky voice, as he collaborates with James Williamson, and it is followed by "Head On," his superb collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars, as well as "I Melt with You."
After "Lips Like Sugar," it continues with the melodically-stunning "Heroes" featuring Tyler Bates, and the piano-driven "Here I Go Again" with Tracii Guns. Veteran rock star Todd Rundgren joins him on "Jump in My Car."
With the help of Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, Hasselhoff tips his hat to the late but great Glen Campbell with "Rhinestone Cowboy." Ava Cherry and Hasselhoff are divine on the Gordon Lightfoot-penned "If You Could Read My Mind."
"Sugar Sugar" is catchy and fun, and he will make his fans clap along with him on "Mit 66 Jahren." It closes with "Sweet Caroline," where he collaborates with Ministry, and the Frank Sinatra standard "That's Life."
Open Your Eyes by David Hasselhoff is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, David Hasselhoff delivers on Open Your Eyes, which has an element of nostalgia to it. There are no filler songs on here, and it is made to be played on the traditional pop and adult contemporary airwaves. It garners an A rating. Well done.
