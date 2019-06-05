Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On June 4, British singer-songwriter David Gray brought his "Gold In A Brass Age" World Tour to Beacon Theatre in New York City. Other noteworthy new songs of the evening included the title track of his latest album, "Gold in a Brass Age," the ethereal "A Tight Ship," which transported listeners to different realms, and the atmospheric "Hall of Mirrors." He saved the powerhouse songs "Fugitive" and "Please Forgive Me" for the end of his set. He closed with his signature tune, "Babylon," where everybody in the venue was reciting the chorus verbatim; ironically enough, "Babylon" was the song that made this journalist fall in love with Gray's music in the first place. "Thank you, New York," he enthused, following a standing ovation that he received. "Good night," he exclaimed. His latest studio offering, Gold in a Brass Age, is available on The Verdict Overall, David Gray performing at Beacon Theatre in New York was sheer bliss. Gray's voice was smooth as silk, where he proves that he only gets better with age and experience. He showcased a great deal of charm and charisma. Gray's live show in the Big Apple garnered two giant thumbs up. To learn more about British singer-songwriter David Gray and his new music, check out his Gray kicked off his Beacon Theatre set with "Mallory," where he was instantly able to lure his New York fans and listeners in his show, and immediately broke into the stirring tune "The Sapling." It was great to hear him perform songs from his new studio effort, Gold in a Brass Age.Other noteworthy new songs of the evening included the title track of his latest album, "Gold in a Brass Age," the ethereal "A Tight Ship," which transported listeners to different realms, and the atmospheric "Hall of Mirrors."He saved the powerhouse songs "Fugitive" and "Please Forgive Me" for the end of his set. He closed with his signature tune, "Babylon," where everybody in the venue was reciting the chorus verbatim; ironically enough, "Babylon" was the song that made this journalist fall in love with Gray's music in the first place. "Thank you, New York," he enthused, following a standing ovation that he received. "Good night," he exclaimed.His latest studio offering, Gold in a Brass Age, is available on iTunes Overall, David Gray performing at Beacon Theatre in New York was sheer bliss. Gray's voice was smooth as silk, where he proves that he only gets better with age and experience. He showcased a great deal of charm and charisma. Gray's live show in the Big Apple garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about British singer-songwriter David Gray and his new music, check out his official website More about David Gray, Gold In A Brass Age, Tour, New york David Gray Gold In A Brass Age Tour New york