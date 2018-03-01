The EP
opens with "The Lucky Ones," where he lures the listeners in from the first verse, and it is followed by the haunting single "Gimme Heartbreak
." It immediately breaks into "Warfare," and it is followed by a superb cover of Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise," which is filled with raw emotions.
The album closes with the harking "Ghost Magnetic" and "Circles," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.
All of these songs resonated well with his fans and dedicated listeners when Cook performed them live last week at Le Poisson Rouge
in New York City.
David Cook's Chromance
EP is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
While there are only six songs on the Chromance
EP, each track on here is refreshing and distinct, with its own identity. David Cook sings from the heart, and is not afraid to be vulnerable. His crisp voice is pure soul. This new collection of songs garners an A rating.