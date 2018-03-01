Email
article imageReview: David Cook will melt your heart with new 'Chromance' EP Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
American Idol Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook is back stronger than ever with his latest EP "Chromance," which he released independently.
The EP opens with "The Lucky Ones," where he lures the listeners in from the first verse, and it is followed by the haunting single "Gimme Heartbreak." It immediately breaks into "Warfare," and it is followed by a superb cover of Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise," which is filled with raw emotions.
The album closes with the harking "Ghost Magnetic" and "Circles," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.
All of these songs resonated well with his fans and dedicated listeners when Cook performed them live last week at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.
David Cook's Chromance EP is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
While there are only six songs on the Chromance EP, each track on here is refreshing and distinct, with its own identity. David Cook sings from the heart, and is not afraid to be vulnerable. His crisp voice is pure soul. This new collection of songs garners an A rating.
