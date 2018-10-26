Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On October 26, rock singer-songwriter and actor David Cook released his new single "Death of Me," on the eve of his fall acoustic tour. The lyrics of "Death of Me" are raw, vivid and extremely compelling. The control that Cook maintains over his harking voice is very impressive, and he is able to sustain the audience's attention for the duration of the song. "Death of Me" is available on On November 12, Cook will be playing at The Verdict Overall, The release of "Death of Me" coincides with his fall acoustic tour. The former American Idol champ acknowledged that he is excited for this single. "Death of Me" came together within a few days' time, and his hard work and energy is evident on the finished product, which is quite polished. The song itself is a take on the darker side of love, and it is a solid continuation of where he left off with his critically-acclaimed Chromance EP.The lyrics of "Death of Me" are raw, vivid and extremely compelling. The control that Cook maintains over his harking voice is very impressive, and he is able to sustain the audience's attention for the duration of the song."Death of Me" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify On November 12, Cook will be playing at Sony Hall in New York City.Overall, David Cook is back with yet another soaring new single "Death of Me." This song will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and it is destined to become a favorite when he sings it live in concert during his fall tour. The contemporary radio stations ought to give it a fair chance and play it consistently on their airwaves. "Death of Me" garners an A rating. Congratulations. More about David cook, Death of Me, Single, American idol David cook Death of Me Single American idol