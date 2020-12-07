Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter and actor David Cook (and American Idol Season 7 winner) released his incredible new single "Strange World." "Strange World” is the second song from his upcoming EP, which is slated for release in February of 2021. Cook acknowledged that this song is his personal tribute to 2020. "Staring out of the windows at the world outside, feeling disconnected from it, and trying to find those moments that would normally exist outside, inside," he remarked. "Strange World" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Strange World" really tugs at the heartstrings. Cook is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his fans and listeners are bound to find it warm and relatable. "Strange World" garners an A rating. To learn more about David Cook and "Strange World," check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Cook Jake Harsh Photography It is very relevant and timely, especially in the challenging times that the world is going through these days. He allows his rich, resonant voice to shine, which is smooth as silk. Although it may have a somewhat haunting vibe to it, "Strange World" is also comforting and soothing."Strange World” is the second song from his upcoming EP, which is slated for release in February of 2021.Cook acknowledged that this song is his personal tribute to 2020. "Staring out of the windows at the world outside, feeling disconnected from it, and trying to find those moments that would normally exist outside, inside," he remarked."Strange World" is available on Amazon Music Apple Music , and on Spotify Overall, "Strange World" really tugs at the heartstrings. Cook is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his fans and listeners are bound to find it warm and relatable. "Strange World" garners an A rating.To learn more about David Cook and "Strange World," check out his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Cook back in the summer of 2020. More about David cook, strange world, Single, American idol, Actor David cook strange world Single American idol Actor Singersongwriter