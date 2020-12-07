Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: David Cook releases amazing single 'Strange World' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter and actor David Cook (and American Idol Season 7 winner) released his incredible new single "Strange World."
It is very relevant and timely, especially in the challenging times that the world is going through these days. He allows his rich, resonant voice to shine, which is smooth as silk. Although it may have a somewhat haunting vibe to it, "Strange World" is also comforting and soothing.
"Strange World” is the second song from his upcoming EP, which is slated for release in February of 2021.
Cook acknowledged that this song is his personal tribute to 2020. "Staring out of the windows at the world outside, feeling disconnected from it, and trying to find those moments that would normally exist outside, inside," he remarked.
"Strange World" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Strange World" really tugs at the heartstrings. Cook is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his fans and listeners are bound to find it warm and relatable. "Strange World" garners an A rating.
To learn more about David Cook and "Strange World," check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Cook back in the summer of 2020.
David Cook
David Cook
Jake Harsh Photography
More about David cook, strange world, Single, American idol, Actor
 
Latest News
Top News
Peter Reckell and Kehan Miller discuss Blue Aeris and 'Joy' album Special
New pleas for masks as Trump rally ignores Covid risk
Essential Science: Brain implant restores vision to the blind
Cluster of volcanic islands in Alaska may be one super-volcano
Review: 'Break Even' takes viewers on an entertaining action adventure Special
Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history
David Puentez talks 'Banana,' digital age, and dream collabs Special
Small business vs pandemic — Grim tales from Blondies Burgers Special
Review: 'Loss of Grace,' starring Paul Logan, is an exhilarating film Special
Chatting with Ben Butler: Actor, model, social media personality Special