article imageReview: David Cook performs at 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple's wedding Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Newport - On August 11, singer-songwriter and actor David Cook was a special musical guest at a wedding of a "Bachelor in Paradise" couple.
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti of the hit reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise are officially married.
An American Idol Season 7 winner, Cook performed at Jared and Ashley's wedding. He sang the first dance song "Ever the Same," which was written by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas. Their wedding reception was held in Newport, Rhode Island.
On August 9, as Digital Journal reported, David Cook performed a headlining show at Sony Hall in New York City, with Dylan Rockoff as his special musical guest.
Last year, Cook made his Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where he played Charlie Price in the award-winning musical Kinky Boots.
To learn more about David Cook and his music, check out his official website.
More about David cook, Wedding, bachelor in paradise, Couple, Jared Haibon
 
