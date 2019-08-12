Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti
of the hit reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise
are officially married.
An American Idol
Season 7 winner, Cook performed at Jared and Ashley's wedding. He sang the first dance song "Ever the Same," which was written by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas
. Their wedding reception was held in Newport, Rhode Island.
On August 9, as Digital Journal reported
, David Cook performed a headlining show at Sony Hall
in New York City, with Dylan Rockoff as his special musical guest.
Last year, Cook
made his Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where he played Charlie Price in the award-winning musical Kinky Boots
.
