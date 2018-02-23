Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: David Cook brings powerhouse vocals to Le Poisson Rouge in NYC Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
New York - On February 22, American Idol Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook headlined Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, for a great turnout of fans.
The New Tarot served as his opening act, where the Walker sisters (Monika and Karen) were able to warm up the stage for Cook.
Cook commanded the stage well, and instantly lured the crowd in from the first verse. He showed his ability to rock out on the spitfire "Declaration," as well as "Kiss & Tell." It was great to hear him perform tracks from his latest EP Chromance such as "The Lucky Ones," Gimme Heartbreak," "Circles" and "Ghost Magnetic." His vocal range is tremendous, and he has maintained great control over his voice. Judging from the fan reaction, the new EP should be a hit for the 35-year-old rocker.
His cover of "Another Day In Paradise" was heartfelt and soothing, which featured his rich, rumbling vocals. Phil Collins would have been proud of Cook's bold rendition of his tune, as a singer, and most importantly, as a songwriter (since Cook was able to introduce it to a younger generation of fans). Equally charming were his smash singles "Light On" and "Come Back To Me."
The next time that his audience in the "Big Apple" will be seeing Cook live is in Kinky Boots on Broadway.
The Verdict
Overall, David Cook put on a phenomenal 75 minute set at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. The show was very intimate, where it felt like Cook was performing in his living room, backed by a talented band. There is an honesty and authenticity with his songs, and Cook is a genuine storyteller. The heart and the energy that Cook puts into his music is palpable. His live show at Le Poisson Rouge earned five out of five stars.
Cook's new EP Chromance is available on iTunes.
More about David cook, American idol, Singersongwriter, le poisson rouge, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is hiring a CFO
Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
Tyler Rich talks 'The Difference,' Shania Twain and Dustin Lynch Special
Corporate America begins cutting ties with NRA as boycott grows
Microsoft joins calls for a 'national cybersecurity agency'
After launch of satellites, SpaceX tries to catch nose cone
Armenian 'genocide': the disputed massacres of 1915-17
'105 girls missing' in NE Nigeria after Boko Haram school attack
Review: David Cook brings powerhouse vocals to Le Poisson Rouge in NYC Special
Millions of dollars in Ethereum could be stolen by attackers