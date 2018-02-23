Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music New York - On February 22, American Idol Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook headlined Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, for a great turnout of fans. Cook commanded the stage well, and instantly lured the crowd in from the first verse. He showed his ability to rock out on the spitfire "Declaration," as well as "Kiss & Tell." It was great to hear him perform tracks from his latest EP Chromance such as "The Lucky Ones," Gimme Heartbreak," "Circles" and "Ghost Magnetic." His vocal range is tremendous, and he has maintained great control over his voice. Judging from the fan reaction, the new EP should be a hit for the 35-year-old rocker. His cover of "Another Day In Paradise" was heartfelt and soothing, which featured his rich, rumbling vocals. Phil Collins would have been proud of Cook's bold rendition of his tune, as a singer, and most importantly, as a songwriter (since Cook was able to introduce it to a younger generation of fans). Equally charming were his smash singles "Light On" and "Come Back To Me." The next time that his audience in the "Big Apple" will be seeing Cook live is in Kinky Boots on Broadway. The Verdict Overall, Cook's new EP Chromance is available on The New Tarot served as his opening act, where the Walker sisters (Monika and Karen) were able to warm up the stage for Cook.Cook commanded the stage well, and instantly lured the crowd in from the first verse. He showed his ability to rock out on the spitfire "Declaration," as well as "Kiss & Tell." It was great to hear him perform tracks from his latest EP Chromance such as "The Lucky Ones," Gimme Heartbreak," "Circles" and "Ghost Magnetic." His vocal range is tremendous, and he has maintained great control over his voice. Judging from the fan reaction, the new EP should be a hit for the 35-year-old rocker.His cover of "Another Day In Paradise" was heartfelt and soothing, which featured his rich, rumbling vocals. Phil Collins would have been proud of Cook's bold rendition of his tune, as a singer, and most importantly, as a songwriter (since Cook was able to introduce it to a younger generation of fans). Equally charming were his smash singles "Light On" and "Come Back To Me."The next time that his audience in the "Big Apple" will be seeing Cook live is in Kinky Boots on Broadway.Overall, David Cook put on a phenomenal 75 minute set at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. The show was very intimate, where it felt like Cook was performing in his living room, backed by a talented band. There is an honesty and authenticity with his songs, and Cook is a genuine storyteller. The heart and the energy that Cook puts into his music is palpable. His live show at Le Poisson Rouge earned five out of five stars.Cook's new EP Chromance is available on iTunes More about David cook, American idol, Singersongwriter, le poisson rouge, New york David cook American idol Singersongwriter le poisson rouge New york