On November 2, "American Idol" alum David Archuleta released his highly-anticipated Christmas album "Winter in the Air."

It opens with his original, uplifting single "Christmas Every Day," and it is followed by a crystalline rendition of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," as well as the soothing "Mary's Boy Child."

The inclusion of some Christmas classics such as "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," "Mary, Did You Know?" and a mid-tempo version of "White Christmas" are all sheer bliss. His vocals are controlled and crisp on these holiday standards.

After the piano-driven title track ballad "Winter in the Air," the album closes with the atmospheric "In the Bleak Midwinter" and on an optimistic note with "Glorious."

David Archuleta's Winter in the Air is available on iTunes.

Overall, David Archuleta's voice is smooth as silk on his new Christmas album Winter in the Air. It is evident that over the years, Archuleta has grown substantially as a vocalist and as a song stylist. To quote its closing track, this holiday collection is indeed "glorious." All 12 songs on here are polished, nostalgic and well-crafted. It garners an A rating.