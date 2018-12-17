Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 17, American Idol alum and singing sensation David Archuleta headlined New York City's Highline Ballroom for a good turnout. His piano-driven version of "Mary, Did You Know?" was expressive and soothing, where he proved that his vocals were too good to be mortal. One of the most compelling songs of the night was "He is Born," where his harking voice took over the venue, as he displayed his incredible range. It was one of those songs that was able to send chills down his listeners' spines. Other noteworthy tunes included his album's title cut "Winter in the Air" and "Glorious" was powerful from a sonic and lyric standpoint. "Holly Jolly Christmas" was uplifting and a great deal of fun, as the crowd was snapping their fingers with him. It was followed by "My Little Prayer." Of course, no David Archuleta concert is complete without his smash pop single "Crush," and he delivered a solid version of the tune, which earned him a raucous response from the Big Apple audience. Archuleta closed with " His Christmas album, Winter in the Air, is available on The Verdict Overall, David Archuleta put on a phenomenal live holiday show at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. He displayed tremendous control over his voice the entire night, which was really impressive. He had his fans and listening audience with him every step of the way, and they were in total awe of his natural talent. Archuleta is highly recommended seeing one whenever he comes to perform in town. His live set at the Highline Ballroom garnered an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" was nonchalant and mellow, and he immediately broke into "Mary's Boy Child," prior to picking up the pace with a refreshing, mid-tempo version of "White Christmas."His piano-driven version of "Mary, Did You Know?" was expressive and soothing, where he proved that his vocals were too good to be mortal.One of the most compelling songs of the night was "He is Born," where his harking voice took over the venue, as he displayed his incredible range. It was one of those songs that was able to send chills down his listeners' spines. Other noteworthy tunes included his album's title cut "Winter in the Air" and "Glorious" was powerful from a sonic and lyric standpoint."Holly Jolly Christmas" was uplifting and a great deal of fun, as the crowd was snapping their fingers with him. It was followed by "My Little Prayer."Of course, no David Archuleta concert is complete without his smash pop single "Crush," and he delivered a solid version of the tune, which earned him a raucous response from the Big Apple audience. Archuleta closed with " Christmas Every Day " and with the traditional hymn "O Holy Night."His Christmas album, Winter in the Air, is available on iTunes Overall, David Archuleta put on a phenomenal live holiday show at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. He displayed tremendous control over his voice the entire night, which was really impressive. He had his fans and listening audience with him every step of the way, and they were in total awe of his natural talent. Archuleta is highly recommended seeing one whenever he comes to perform in town. His live set at the Highline Ballroom garnered an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter David Archuleta and his music, check out his official website More about David archuleta, highline ballroom, Holiday, Concert, New york David archuleta highline ballroom Holiday Concert New york American idol Singersongwriter