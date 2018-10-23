Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 23, American Idol alum and singer-songwriter David Archuleta has released his new music video for "Christmas Every Day." "Christmas Every Day" is a track on his upcoming album, Winter in the Air, which will be available on November 2 on digital retailers via The Orchard and Shadow Mountain Records. Archuleta co-penned the tune with songwriters Cason Cooley and Dave Barnes. Dusty Barker directed his music video for the song. On December 17, Archuleta will be playing a concert at New York's Highline Ballroom. Archuleta was the runner-up winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition, American Idol, behind David Cook. Winter in the Air is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, David Archuleta's new music video for "Christmas Every Day" will certainly put the listener in the holiday spirit. It is joyful, uplifting and festive. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about David Archuleta and his new Christmas music, check out his Read More: David Archuleta chatted with His holiday song "Christmas Every Day" received a favorable review from Digital Journal "Christmas Every Day" is a track on his upcoming album, Winter in the Air, which will be available on November 2 on digital retailers via The Orchard and Shadow Mountain Records. Archuleta co-penned the tune with songwriters Cason Cooley and Dave Barnes. Dusty Barker directed his music video for the song.On December 17, Archuleta will be playing a concert at New York's Highline Ballroom. Archuleta was the runner-up winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition, American Idol, behind David Cook.Winter in the Air is available for pre-order on iTunes Overall, David Archuleta's new music video for "Christmas Every Day" will certainly put the listener in the holiday spirit. It is joyful, uplifting and festive. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about David Archuleta and his new Christmas music, check out his official homepage : David Archuleta chatted with Digital Journal More about David archuleta, Christmas Every Day, David cook, Holiday, American idol David archuleta Christmas Every Day David cook Holiday American idol