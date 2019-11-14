Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Archuleta (of "American Idol" fame) has joined forces with band members from NSYNC for a soaring version of their holiday classic. His rumbling voice is rich and resonant as ever, and it is evident that Archuleta was born to sing Christmas songs. His voice suits holiday music perfectly. This refreshing version of "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and its music video both earn two giant thumbs up. Archuleta noted that he is thrilled that Bass and Kirkpatrick were willing to make an appearance in his music video of their song, which has become a holiday classic. He noted that he wasn't sure if they were going to say "yes," but he is glad that they were up for it and for having fun. "It is meant to be cheesy and light, and I hope people will get a kick watching it," Archuleta said. To learn more about singing sensation Read More: Markos Papadatos chatted with Archuleta premiered his new music video for "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," on Entertainment Tonight, which features cameos from Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC.His rumbling voice is rich and resonant as ever, and it is evident that Archuleta was born to sing Christmas songs. His voice suits holiday music perfectly. This refreshing version of "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and its music video both earn two giant thumbs up.Archuleta noted that he is thrilled that Bass and Kirkpatrick were willing to make an appearance in his music video of their song, which has become a holiday classic. He noted that he wasn't sure if they were going to say "yes," but he is glad that they were up for it and for having fun. "It is meant to be cheesy and light, and I hope people will get a kick watching it," Archuleta said.To learn more about singing sensation David Archuleta and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Markos Papadatos chatted with David Archuleta back in October of 2019. More about David archuleta, Nsync, Lance bass, chris kirkpatrick David archuleta Nsync Lance bass chris kirkpatrick