article imageReview: David Archuleta charms on 'The Christmas Song' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter David Archuleta ("American Idol" fame) delights on "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)."
The song is featured on the deluxe version of his critically-acclaimed holiday album, Winter in the Air, which is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Archuleta does the late but great Nat King Cole proud as his rendition is nostalgic, controlled and soothing. It is filled with raw emotions, and he captures the essence of the timeless lyrics.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Archuleta covered the NSYNC holiday classic "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."
The Verdict
Overall, David Archuleta charms on his heartfelt version of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which instantly puts fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. This marvelous rendition garners an A rating, and it is evident that Archuleta was born to sing Christmas music. Well done.
To learn more about singing sensation David Archuleta and his tour dates, check out his official website.
