article imageReview: David Allen Buckner will melt your heart with 'Tough Love' single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter David Allen Buckner has officially released his new single "Tough Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a polished, heartfelt tune that any military family or military relationship can relate to. Songstress Megan Mullins lends her beautiful background vocals on the track, which helps elevate the song to a higher level. It has a nostalgic message to it, and his storytelling ability is gripping to the point where it hits the listeners like a shot in the heart.
"Tough Love" is available on iTunes. The contemporary country radio stations ought to play more songs like this one (David Allen Buckner's "Tough Love"), as opposed to the lackluster bro-country tunes that are on repeat all the time.
The Verdict
Overall, David Allen Buckner tugs at the heart on his new single "Tough Love." It is great that the song is finally released on iTunes and other digital providers. The world deserves to experience the talent of David Allen Buckner firsthand. This single garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter David Allen Buckner, check out his official Facebook page.
