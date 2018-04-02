It is a polished, heartfelt tune that any military family or military relationship can relate to. Songstress Megan Mullins lends her beautiful background vocals on the track, which helps elevate the song to a higher level. It has a nostalgic message to it, and his storytelling ability is gripping to the point where it hits the listeners like a shot in the heart.
"Tough Love" is available on iTunes
. The contemporary country radio stations ought to play more songs like this one (David Allen Buckner's "Tough Love"), as opposed to the lackluster bro-country tunes that are on repeat all the time.
The Verdict
Overall, David Allen Buckner
tugs at the heart on his new single "Tough Love." It is great that the song is finally released on iTunes and other digital providers. The world deserves to experience the talent of David Allen Buckner
firsthand. This single garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter David Allen Buckner
, check out his official Facebook page
.