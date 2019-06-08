The song is a bittersweet love song, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. His music has a neo-traditional country vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and listeners.
"Long Story Short" would be a great ode for any wedding ceremony or Valentine's Day celebration. He always releases music that is honest and meaningful and this new song is no different. Even when he covers songs by other country artists, he makes them his own.
The Verdict
Overall, David Allen Buckner
is back with a new original country single "Long Story Short." It allows his rich, rumbling baritone vocals to shine, and it is evident that his voice is smooth as silk. His future in the country music business should be bright and promising.
The country airwaves ought to give David Allen Buckner
a chance since he exudes a great deal of talent and passion for his craft. This song garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about David Allen Buckner
and his music, check out his official Facebook page
