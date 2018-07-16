Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Tarrytown - On July 15, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Dave Mason and Steve Cropper brought their "Rock & Soul Revue" to the exquisite Tarrytown Music Hall in New York. Equally impressive were "We Just Disagree" and "Knock On Wood." "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" was lengthy, but an eight-minute instrumental masterpiece. "Dear Mr. Fantasy" is always a stand-out tune among the Dave Mason Band Michael Hannig Photography Gretchen Rhodes delivered a hypnotic and expressive rendition of "Can't Find My Way Home," with Cropper and Mason rocking the guitars. It was followed by "Try A Little Tenderness" and the Otis Redding blues classic, "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," which was co-penned by Cropper and Otis Redding. "Only You Know and I Know" was a fun sing-along with the audience, as Rhodes played the tambourine. After the signature Traffic rock anthem "Feelin' Alright," they closed with the infectious "All Along the Watchtower," with Gretchen Rhodes on vocals, and "Soul Man," all of which earned them standing ovations. The Verdict Overall, Dave Mason and Steve Cropper were able to put on a dynamic and nostalgic rock show at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York. The audience knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness. Mason and Cropper only get better with age. Both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are worth seeing live whenever they come to town with their "Rock & Soul Revue" Tour. Their show garnered an A rating. Steve Cropper Light by Dawn Studios To learn more about Dave Mason and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his Read More: Dave Mason chatted with Mason and Cropper kicked off their set with the sultry "In the Midnight Hour," with Mason on lead vocals, and they immediately broke into "Green Onions" and "Shouldn't Have Took More Than You Gave," which was from Mason's breakthrough solo album, Alone Together, from 1970.Equally impressive were "We Just Disagree" and "Knock On Wood." "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" was lengthy, but an eight-minute instrumental masterpiece. "Dear Mr. Fantasy" is always a stand-out tune among the Traffic songs in their set.Gretchen Rhodes delivered a hypnotic and expressive rendition of "Can't Find My Way Home," with Cropper and Mason rocking the guitars. It was followed by "Try A Little Tenderness" and the Otis Redding blues classic, "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," which was co-penned by Cropper and Otis Redding."Only You Know and I Know" was a fun sing-along with the audience, as Rhodes played the tambourine. After the signature Traffic rock anthem "Feelin' Alright," they closed with the infectious "All Along the Watchtower," with Gretchen Rhodes on vocals, and "Soul Man," all of which earned them standing ovations.Overall, Dave Mason and Steve Cropper were able to put on a dynamic and nostalgic rock show at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York. The audience knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness. Mason and Cropper only get better with age. Both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are worth seeing live whenever they come to town with their "Rock & Soul Revue" Tour. Their show garnered an A rating.To learn more about Dave Mason and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his official website : Dave Mason chatted with Digital Journal about the "Rock & Soul Revue" Tour with Steve Cropper. More about dave mason, Steve Cropper, rock & soul revue, tarrytown, Rock and Roll dave mason Steve Cropper rock amp soul revue tarrytown Rock and Roll Traffic