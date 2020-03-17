The song "Dreaming in Electric Blue" is catchy and mid-tempo, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is a substantial indication his upcoming CD should be a real musical treat. This single is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music
A Grammy and CMA Award-nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, will be releasing his upcoming tenth studio album, Dreaming in Electric Blue
, on April 3. This full-length album comes on the heels of the title track earlier this year. It will be comprised of seven tracks: "Be Without You," "Dreaming In Electric Blue," "Sorry's So Hard To Say," "Love Somebody," "Hard Feelings," "Take Me Back To Nashville," as well as "You've Always Been Good To Me."
Regarding this new album, Barnes remarked, "This album is the first album that I've produced and written everything by myself, which I am really excited about."
"I also think it's a great snapshot of the variety of the kinds of music I like to make, a little bit of a lot of things," he acknowledged.
Dreaming in Electric Blue
