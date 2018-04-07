This marks the band's first new original music since their Greatest Hits album, It's Not Over…The Hits So Far
, which was released back in 2016.
"Backbone" is edgy and spitfire, with a swaggering riff to it, and a sultry chant, that make it pure ear candy. It is a great anthem with an empowering and optimistic message to it, that is relevant for the times we live in. This tune is a good introduction for what fans and listeners can expect on Daughtry's forthcoming fifth full-length studio album. "Backbone" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Daughtry
is on their 2018 North American tour, with pop-rock singer-songwriter Sinclair
as their opening act.
"Backbone" is available on iTunes
, and on Spotify
.
To learn more about rock group Daughtry and their new music, check out their Facebook page
.
Read More
: Digital Journal reviewed Daughtry's show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury
on Long Island, where they performed "Backbone."