Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Grammy-nominated rock group Daughtry, fronted by singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry, has released their brand new original song "Backbone." "Backbone" is edgy and spitfire, with a swaggering riff to it, and a sultry chant, that make it pure ear candy. It is a great anthem with an empowering and optimistic message to it, that is relevant for the times we live in. This tune is a good introduction for what fans and listeners can expect on Daughtry's forthcoming fifth full-length studio album. "Backbone" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Backbone" is available on To learn more about rock group Daughtry and their new music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Daughtry's show at the This marks the band's first new original music since their Greatest Hits album, It's Not Over…The Hits So Far, which was released back in 2016."Backbone" is edgy and spitfire, with a swaggering riff to it, and a sultry chant, that make it pure ear candy. It is a great anthem with an empowering and optimistic message to it, that is relevant for the times we live in. This tune is a good introduction for what fans and listeners can expect on Daughtry's forthcoming fifth full-length studio album. "Backbone" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Daughtry is on their 2018 North American tour, with pop-rock singer-songwriter Sinclair as their opening act."Backbone" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about rock group Daughtry and their new music, check out their Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Daughtry's show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, where they performed "Backbone." More about daughtry, backbone, Rock, Song daughtry backbone Rock Song