article imageReview: Daughtry rocks hard in New Jersey, pays tribute to Prince Special

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Rahway - On October 19, acclaimed rock group Daughtry rocked the Union County Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, for a great turnout of fans.
Chris Daughtry kicked off their set with "Just Found Heaven," and immediately belted out the rocking ballad "Feels Like Tonight," where everybody was singing along. They continued with an unflinching performance of "Backbone," which he sang with maximum heart and soul.
In addition to "Backbone," Daughtry also covered songs from Cage to Rattle such as "As You Are," "White Flag," and "Back in Time," which were sheer bliss.
"Life After You" was nostalgic, and the inclusion of "No Surprise" was an added treat. They also took their audience on a trip down memory lane with "Over You" and "It's Not Over." Of course, no Daughtry concert is complete without "Home," and they rocked it.
The band Daughtry consistently proves that they are one of the most underrated contemporary acts in music out there. Their show alone was worth the trip to the "Garden State" New Jersey. The passion they have for their craft and their band is absolutely impeccable.
For their encore, Daughtry performed the inspirational "Waiting for Superman," as well as the catchy "September." They also paid an incredible tribute to Prince with a moving version of "Purple Rain" that was filled with raw emotions.
The Verdict
Overall, Daughtry is one of the hardest-working groups in the contemporary music scene. They get better with age and experience, and their concert at the Union County Performing Arts Center in New Jersey garnered an A rating.
