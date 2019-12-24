Email
Review: Daughtry releases rock version of Sia's 'Alive,' simply fantastic


By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Grammy-nominated rock group Daughtry is back with their stirring new song "Alive," where they are able to take the Sia original and make it their own.
The song's lyrics are dark and edgy, and it has a haunting vibe to it. Frontman Chris Daughtry nails the lead vocals as always. He is able to belt out the high notes and make them seem effortless. They are able to dust off Sia's "Alive" and give it a vivacious, rocking feel to it.
"Alive" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Alive" showcases Daughtry's growth and maturity as a rock band. It is expressive, refreshing and extremely radio-friendly. They prove time and time again that they are one of the most underrated rock groups out there. Sia would be proud of this bold and brave rendition. Their version of "Alive" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Daughtry and their new single "Alive," check out their official website and their Facebook page.
