Acclaimed musical duo Daryl Hall and John Oates released the first release of "Our Kind of Soul" on vinyl. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This album debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard's Independent Albums Chart back in 2004. It features the iconic rock duo covering and reinterpreting some of their favorite R&B/soul classics by such distinguished artists as Aretha Franklin, The O'Jays, and Gladys Knight, among others.

Most impressive about this vinyl release is that it features three original Daryl Hall and John Oates compositions: "Let Love Take Control," "Soul Violins" and "Don't Turn Your Back On Me."

This vinyl collection is available by clicking here.

Daryl Hall shared that Our Kind of Soul is one of his favorite recordings that he has made. "It's the real essence of what I am about musically," he explained. "Through these songs, the listener can hear the core of what I am as a soul singer. It's my real deal," he exclaimed.

John Oates added that after a career of making their own hits, this is a "cool collection of classic music" that has been inspirational and influential to their original music.

Daryl Hall and John Oates will be embarking on a North American tour this summer, where they will be joined by such artists as Squeeze and KT Tunstall, who will be serving as their special musical guests. This tour is produced by Live Nation and it will kick off on May 29 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

On February 28, they will be performing at the hallowed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For more information on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Daryl Hall and John Oates, their music and show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.