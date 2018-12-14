Review: Darlene Love and Bryan Adams rock 'The View' with holiday classic

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On December 14, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love performed her perennial Christmas classic on the ABC talk show "The View." A Grammy award-winning artist, To learn more about veteran pop and rock star The View co-host Joy Behar introduced Darlene Love prior to her performance. Behar noted that Love would perform this Christmas tune each year on David Letterman's show until he retired, and subsequently stated that "now, she is ours." "For the fourth year in a row, is the fabulous, talented and the lovely, Darlene Love, with a very special guest, Bryan Adams," Behar said. Love belted out her signature tune "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." She was joined by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, who showcased his rich, raspy vocals, and he also rocked the electric guitar. The other co-hosts of The View served as their background vocalists, where they sang the word "Christmas."A Grammy award-winning artist, Love was dressed in an elegant white dress, and she looked and sounded incredible. Her trademark pipes are a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry. It is evident that Love gets better each year that she performs this classic. Love and Adams deserve a round of applause for a job well done. Their solid performance garnered an A rating.To learn more about veteran pop and rock star Darlene Love and her upcoming show dates, check out her official website More about Darlene love, bryan adams, The view, Holiday, Christmas Darlene love bryan adams The view Holiday Christmas