Christian recording artist Danny Gokey released a new music video for his mid-tempo single "New Day." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is uplifting with warm lyrics and a neat groove to it; moreover, its music video is the perfect compliment to this inspirational tune.
"Wake up and breathe in deeper than yesterday, take on the morning like your soul's been remade, roll down the windows let your cares fly away, good things are yours to claim you don’t have to wait," Gokey sings in the opening verse.
"New Day" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Danny Gokey charms on his new music video for "New Day." It is refreshing and full of hope and faith. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Christian singing sensation Danny Gokey and his new music, follow him on Facebook and Instagram.