Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Danny Gokey releases stunning 'New Day' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Christian recording artist Danny Gokey released a new music video for his mid-tempo single "New Day." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is uplifting with warm lyrics and a neat groove to it; moreover, its music video is the perfect compliment to this inspirational tune.
"Wake up and breathe in deeper than yesterday, take on the morning like your soul's been remade, roll down the windows let your cares fly away, good things are yours to claim you don’t have to wait," Gokey sings in the opening verse.
"New Day" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Danny Gokey charms on his new music video for "New Day." It is refreshing and full of hope and faith. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Christian singing sensation Danny Gokey and his new music, follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
More about Danny Gokey, new day, Music, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
Sistine Chapel free of crowds as Vatican Museums reopen
Anger after US police pepper-spray 9-year-old girl
Human activity threatens species survival: study
Op-Ed: Brexit’s endless messes — Would burning down Eton help?
How do you fix a dead external hard drive?
Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia: reports
Huge snowstorm hits US east coast
Is data recovery possible on an SSD?
Navalny jailing to burden, not break, Russia-EU ties
Dozens of lawmakers leaving GOP as party turns into 'Trump Cult'