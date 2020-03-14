Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated artist Danny Gokey ("American Idol" fame) released a new song and video for families to help promote prevention over panic. As a father of four, keeping his family healthy is very important for The "Wash Yo Hands" video is both a fun and silly way to lighten people’s spirits, while simultaneously being a great tool for teaching kids and adults alike the best practices to impede the spread of disease that will extend well beyond this Coronavirus scare. Gokey deserves to be commended for releasing this song and video to help foster panic prevention. Gokey is the founder of a non-profit organization To learn more about singer-songwriter Danny Gokey, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This song is called 'Wash Yo Hands" and it is informational and entertaining at the same time. It is great to see Danny Gokey take on the role of a teacher in this video, and he is encouraging his students to wash their hands, in an effort to stay healthy and safe.As a father of four, keeping his family healthy is very important for Gokey . Amid Coronavirus concerns, Gokey wanted to find a creative way to make sure his kids were vigilant about washing hands without instilling fear. As a result, Gokey and a few of his friends got together to create this fun song and video that helps promote prevention over panic.The "Wash Yo Hands" video is both a fun and silly way to lighten people’s spirits, while simultaneously being a great tool for teaching kids and adults alike the best practices to impede the spread of disease that will extend well beyond this Coronavirus scare. Gokey deserves to be commended for releasing this song and video to help foster panic prevention.Gokey is the founder of a non-profit organization Better Than I Found It , and he lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife Leyicetm and four children.To learn more about singer-songwriter Danny Gokey, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Danny Gokey back in November of 2019. More about Danny Gokey, American idol, Artist, Grammy Danny Gokey American idol Artist Grammy