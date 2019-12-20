Singer-songwriters Danny Gokey and David Archuleta (and "American Idol" alums) join forces on their stunning new music video for "Noche De Paz."
Their voices are rich, glorious and soulful together, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. This controlled, elegant piano-laden arrangement compliments both of their voices perfectly.
"Noche De Paz" is featured on Danny Gokey's latest studio offering, The Greatest Gift: A Christmas Collection, which is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Danny Gokey and David Archuleta are divine on "Noche De Paz," which they beautifully sing in Spanish. It certainly puts fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that Gokey's The Greatest Gift: A Christmas Collection is worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Danny Gokey and his music, check out his official website.
For more information on David Archuleta, visit his official homepage.
