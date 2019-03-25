The song won the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Original Song." It is featured in the hit motion picture, A Star is Born
. Bradbery was drawn to the song the instant she heard in the film, and she decided to cover it, and rightfully so.
This charming version would have made "Mother Monster" Lady Gaga proud, as well as Bradley Cooper, especially since it is filled with raw emotions. Their sultry voices blend well together and the end result is one true vocal event. Veteran Nashville producer Dann Huff produced this song.
"Shallow" by Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum
The Verdict
Overall, Danielle Bradbery
and Parker McCollum have done a beautiful job on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." They have truly made it their own, by giving it a unique country twist. Bradbery proves that she is the most underrated female vocalist in the contemporary country music scene. Their marvelous rendition of "Shallow" garners an A rating. Well done.
