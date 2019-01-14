Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Dani-elle Kleha is back with her brand new lyric video for her song "Runnin' On Dreams." Digital Journal has the scoop. What makes the lyric video even more special is that she has many of her fans and listeners featured in it thanks to the photos that they submitted. "A big shout-out to all of the fans who sent in their pictures and for running on this dream with me," Kleha exclaimed. The song has a retro vibe to it, and its lyrics are inspirational and filled with positivity. It is the title track of her latest five-track EP, which she released independently on November 30, 2018. Kleha's music is available on The Verdict Overall, Dani-elle Kleha's new lyric video for "Runnin' On Dreams" is remarkable. It is infectious from start to finish, especially since it is an ode to gratitude. The country airwaves ought to take a chance with Dani-elle Kleha. Her "Runnin' On Dreams" lyric video garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter A native of Pennsylvania, Kleha noted that she is stoked to release her new lyric video for "Runnin' On Dreams," which is quite refreshing.What makes the lyric video even more special is that she has many of her fans and listeners featured in it thanks to the photos that they submitted. "A big shout-out to all of the fans who sent in their pictures and for running on this dream with me," Kleha exclaimed.The song has a retro vibe to it, and its lyrics are inspirational and filled with positivity. It is the title track of her latest five-track EP, which she released independently on November 30, 2018. Kleha's music is available on Spotify and on iTunes Overall, Dani-elle Kleha's new lyric video for "Runnin' On Dreams" is remarkable. It is infectious from start to finish, especially since it is an ode to gratitude. The country airwaves ought to take a chance with Dani-elle Kleha. Her "Runnin' On Dreams" lyric video garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dani-elle Kleha , check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about Danielle Kleha, Runnin' On Dreams, lyric, Video, Singersongwriter Danielle Kleha Runnin On Dreams lyric Video Singersongwriter