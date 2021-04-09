The song is laid-back, nonchalant, and mellow. It showcases a different side to Reardon's artistry. He always has something unique and different to offer his fans and listeners. Well done.
"Higher" is available on digital service providers by clicking here
. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Dan Reardon and his music, follow him on Instagram
and visit his website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dan Reardon
about his single "Backseat Love.
"
Instagram
Reardon (@danreardonmusic)