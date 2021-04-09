Email
article imageReview: Dan Reardon releases mellow country single 'Higher' Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
On April 9, Long Island country artist Dan Reardon released his new country single "Higher." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is laid-back, nonchalant, and mellow. It showcases a different side to Reardon's artistry. He always has something unique and different to offer his fans and listeners. Well done.
"Higher" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Dan Reardon and his music, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dan Reardon about his single "Backseat Love."
