Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dame Olivia Newton-John performs for Fire Fight Australia Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 16, Dame Olivia Newton-John performed at the "Fire Fight Australia" benefit, which was held at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park.
Newton-John joined former teen pop idol, John Farnham, on stage for an enthralling, upbeat duet of "Two Strong Hearts," which resonated well with the audience. It was great to see Newton-John back on stage singing, and she looked as beautiful and radiant as ever.
For the finale, Farnham belted out "You're the Voice," where he was joined with Newton-John, Brian May of Queen, as well as Mitch Tambo and William Barton.
As Digital Journal reported, other spectacular performances at the Fire Fight Australia fundraiser included k.d. lang, as well as Queen and Adam Lambert.
This past January, Newton-John supported the relief and recovery efforts for the Australian bushfires at the 17th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles event.
The Verdict
Overall, it was a noteworthy reunion for John Farnham and Dame Olivia Newton-John on stage, and they raised money for Fire Fight Australia, as part of the Australia bushfire relief effort. Well done.
To learn more about Dame Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website.
More about Olivia NewtonJohn, fire fight australia, john farnham
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops
Review: k.d. lang spectacular at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Special
Op-Ed: Democrats and Bloomberg — What do you want, Santa Claus?
'General Hospital' gears up for baby swap secret reveal
Ashley Jones teases return on 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong
Trump threatens intelligence block over Huawei: US diplomat
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at Fire Fight Australia benefit Special
Novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS-CoV
NASA technology detected millions of Arctic methane 'hotspots'