Newton-John
joined former teen pop idol, John Farnham, on stage for an enthralling, upbeat duet of "Two Strong Hearts," which resonated well with the audience. It was great to see Newton-John back on stage singing, and she looked as beautiful and radiant as ever.
For the finale, Farnham belted out "You're the Voice," where he was joined with Newton-John, Brian May of Queen, as well as Mitch Tambo and William Barton.
As Digital Journal reported, other spectacular performances at the Fire Fight Australia fundraiser included k.d. lang
, as well as Queen and Adam Lambert
.
This past January, Newton-John
supported the relief and recovery efforts for the Australian bushfires at the 17th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles event.
The Verdict
Overall, it was a noteworthy reunion for John Farnham and Dame Olivia Newton-John on stage, and they raised money for Fire Fight Australia
, as part of the Australia bushfire relief effort. Well done.
To learn more about Dame Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website
.