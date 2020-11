Her vocals are glorious and gentle, and the same holds true for the instrumentals on "Falling Down." It is mid-tempo and upbeat with a neat message to it. The song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Things She Couldn't Get Over, which will be released in early 2021."Falling Down" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, "Falling Down" is a stunning new single by award-winning bluegrass sensation Dale Ann Bradley . If this is any indication of how her upcoming studio album Things She Couldn't Get Over is going to sound like, then her fans and bluegrass listeners will be in for a real musical treat. It garners an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dale Ann Bradley back in August of 2020.