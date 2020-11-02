Her vocals are glorious and gentle, and the same holds true for the instrumentals on "Falling Down." It is mid-tempo and upbeat with a neat message to it. The song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Things She Couldn't Get Over
, which will be released in early 2021.
"Falling Down" is available on Apple Music
, Amazon Music
, and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, "Falling Down" is a stunning new single by award-winning bluegrass sensation Dale Ann Bradley
. If this is any indication of how her upcoming studio album Things She Couldn't Get Over
is going to sound like, then her fans and bluegrass listeners will be in for a real musical treat. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dale Ann Bradley
back in August of 2020.