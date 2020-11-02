Email
Review: Dale Ann Bradley releases refreshing 'Falling Down' single

By Markos Papadatos
The "Queen of Bluegrass Soul" is back with a new single. Dale Ann Bradley released "Falling Down" via Pinecastle Records this past Friday.
Her vocals are glorious and gentle, and the same holds true for the instrumentals on "Falling Down." It is mid-tempo and upbeat with a neat message to it. The song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Things She Couldn't Get Over, which will be released in early 2021.
"Falling Down" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Falling Down" is a stunning new single by award-winning bluegrass sensation Dale Ann Bradley. If this is any indication of how her upcoming studio album Things She Couldn't Get Over is going to sound like, then her fans and bluegrass listeners will be in for a real musical treat. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dale Ann Bradley back in August of 2020.
