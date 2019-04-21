Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley released the music video for her song "The Hard Way Every Time," and the result is glorious. "The Hard Way Every Time" is available on The Verdict Overall, If anybody has any doubts who should be crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) this year, all they need to do is see the music video of Dale Ann Bradley's "The Hard Way Every Time" and they will be blown away. There are no gimmicks, just a woman with a tremendous voice and exceptional musicianship. One thing is for sure: Pinecastle Records knows true, natural talent, and kudos to them. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the new Dale Ann Bradley album, Bradley's vocals on "The Hard Way Every Time" are atmospheric, expressive and pure as the driven snow. She accompanies herself on acoustic guitar and the bluegrass queen is joined by musicians on such acoustic instruments as bass, mandolin, banjo, and acoustic guitar. Her storytelling ability is second to none, and she instantly lures the listener in thanks to her harking, heavenly voice."The Hard Way Every Time" is available on iTunes Overall, Dale Ann Bradley gets better with every song that she releases. "The Hard Way Every Time" garners five out of five stars.If anybody has any doubts who should be crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) this year, all they need to do is see the music video of Dale Ann Bradley's "The Hard Way Every Time" and they will be blown away. There are no gimmicks, just a woman with a tremendous voice and exceptional musicianship. One thing is for sure: Pinecastle Records knows true, natural talent, and kudos to them.: Digital Journal reviewed the new Dale Ann Bradley album, The Hard Way More about dale ann bradley, Hard Way Every Time, Music, Video, bluegrass dale ann bradley Hard Way Every Time Music Video bluegrass