The CD opens with an upbeat, rustic version of Brenda Lee's "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," and they display their mellow vocals on the perennial ballad "Mary Did You Know."
Dolly Parton's lilting vocals are fabulous on the refreshing, midtempo "Road to Bethlehem." Other fun recordings included on this project include "Let It Snow," the hilarious "Mr. Grinch" and the vivacious "Frosty the Snowman."
After "Jingle Bells," it closes with a haunting rendition of "Little Town of Bethlehem," and the infectious "Go Tell It On the Mountain," where they leave their fans wanting to hear more Christmas music.
The Sound of Christmas
The Verdict
Overall, Dailey & Vincent
are superb on their brand new Christmas album The Sound of Christmas
. It is upbeat, fun, and there is something in it for everybody; moreover, their collaborations with Country Music Hall of Famers Dolly Parton and Ricky Skaggs
are sheer bliss. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about the bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent and their new album, The Sound of Christmas
