Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dailey & Vincent release charming 'The Sound of Christmas' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Music
Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent are able to put their listeners in the Christmas spirit with their new holiday album, "The Sounds of Christmas," which came out today.
The CD opens with an upbeat, rustic version of Brenda Lee's "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," and they display their mellow vocals on the perennial ballad "Mary Did You Know."
Dolly Parton's lilting vocals are fabulous on the refreshing, midtempo "Road to Bethlehem." Other fun recordings included on this project include "Let It Snow," the hilarious "Mr. Grinch" and the vivacious "Frosty the Snowman."
After "Jingle Bells," it closes with a haunting rendition of "Little Town of Bethlehem," and the infectious "Go Tell It On the Mountain," where they leave their fans wanting to hear more Christmas music.
The Sound of Christmas is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Dailey & Vincent are superb on their brand new Christmas album The Sound of Christmas. It is upbeat, fun, and there is something in it for everybody; moreover, their collaborations with Country Music Hall of Famers Dolly Parton and Ricky Skaggs are sheer bliss. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about the bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent and their new album, The Sound of Christmas, check out their official website.
More about Dailey & Vincent, Dolly parton, ricky skaggs, The Sound of Christmas, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Community fears grow as DR Congo Ebola death toll climbs
Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flight
China-US surplus hits record, adding fuel to trade war
Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Canada makes final preparations before cannabis becomes legal
Catalonia's separatist front shatters
Breakthrough on the path towards an HIV vaccine
Mike DelGuidice talks 'A Benefit for Veterans' at The Paramount Special
Germany extends Austria border controls over migrants
Saudi faces business backlash over Khashoggi disappearance