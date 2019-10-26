Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music On October 25, rising artist Alec "CYGZ" Cyganowski released his compelling breakthrough single "Eternity" independently. In "Eternity," CYGZ wrestles with the struggle of good versus evil, as well as light versus darkness. "Life is forged by this dichotomy and the only thing we know is that even though our time may be a flash in the grand scheme, it's an eternal gesture that will live on forever," he said. "Or maybe it's just another silly love song," he expressed. This unapologetic song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can slightly recall Adam Lambert's "For Your Entertainment," and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It has catchy hooks and soaring melodies. By the time it is over, the listener will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It garners an A rating. CYGZ is an American performer and poet that hails from Chicago, Illinois. He dropped out of college at the age of 19, in an effort to pursue a career as a singer in a band. After one record, they disbanded and Alec parted ways with them. He moved to Los Angeles, California, in his early 20's, and that was where he got involved with immersive musical theater (American Idiot, Almost Famous, and Devil Wears Prada) performing in, as well as maintaining his 9 to 5 job as a theatrical carpenter. That inspired him to begin writing poetry and songs, thus depicting young life in Hollywood. This cultivated a viewpoint that would eventually lead him to the creation of his upcoming musical project. "It took some time, but once I learned how soulful Los Angeles is, suddenly the dirt and the slime of the city didn't seem so bad, and the lights began to glow as they do in the movies," CYGZ remarked. To learn more about CYGZ and his new single "Eternity," check out his His debut single, "Eternity" is a powerful alternative-rock anthem. It is a track that is featured on his forthcoming studio album that will be released in 2020. He noted that his forthcoming CD is a "slice of real life." "Personally, and as a collective humanity, we have become entrenched in this idea of presenting your best self at all times, for people to see on social media platforms," he said. "This has a negative psychological effect on our consciousness, as we strive for unrealistic perfection," he explained.In "Eternity," CYGZ wrestles with the struggle of good versus evil, as well as light versus darkness. "Life is forged by thisdichotomy and the only thing we know is that even though our time may be a flash in the grand scheme, it's an eternal gesture that will live on forever," he said. "Or maybe it's just another silly love song," he expressed.This unapologetic song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can slightly recall Adam Lambert's "For Your Entertainment," and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It has catchy hooks and soaring melodies. By the time it is over, the listener will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It garners an A rating.CYGZ is an American performer and poet that hails from Chicago, Illinois. He dropped out of college at the age of 19, in an effort to pursue a career as a singer in a band. After one record, they disbanded and Alec parted ways with them.He moved to Los Angeles, California, in his early 20's, and that was where he got involved with immersive musical theater (American Idiot, Almost Famous, and Devil Wears Prada) performing in, as well as maintaining his 9 to 5 job as a theatrical carpenter. That inspired him to begin writing poetry and songs, thus depicting young life in Hollywood. This cultivated a viewpoint that would eventually lead him to the creation of his upcoming musical project."It took some time, but once I learned how soulful Los Angeles is, suddenly the dirt and the slime of the city didn't seem so bad, and the lights began to glow as they do in the movies," CYGZ remarked.To learn more about CYGZ and his new single "Eternity," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter More about CYGZ, Eternity, Single, Adam lambert CYGZ Eternity Single Adam lambert