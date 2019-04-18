Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Long-time Billy Joel band member, Crystal Taliefero, has been an imperative part of the "Piano Man's" live for nearly three decades. She first joined Joel's band in 1989, where she served as a multi-instrumentalist and background vocalist. She plays percussion, saxophone, harmonica and sings backing vocals. She was raised in Gary, Indiana. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Joel praised Taliefero for being a total "professional." "When we are on stage, she delivers. She is a show unto herself," he said, in the documentary. "I can always rely on her to come through no matter what we are doing and that's a great thing to be able to rely on. I never have to worry about what she is going to do and how she does it," Joel added. Taliefero acknowledged that she never wanted to be a star, not even in her youth. "I didn't even know what a star was," she admitted. "This whole thing chose me. I am glad it turned out this way. I'm having the best time of my life," she added. On August 23, 2018, Billy Joel honored the late "Queen of Soul" In addition to Billy Joel, Taliefero has worked with such artists as John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, and the late Joe Cocker. The Verdict Overall, Crystal Taliefero is the epitome of grace, humility, and natural talent, and she rightfully deserved the spotlight in the documentary, Rock n Roll Guns for Hire: The Story of the Sidemen, especially for being the most important sidewoman to Billy Joel. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Taliefero has finally earned the spotlight with a feature in the new documentary, Rock n Roll Guns for Hire: The Story of the Sidemen.She first joined Joel's band in 1989, where she served as a multi-instrumentalist and background vocalist. She plays percussion, saxophone, harmonica and sings backing vocals. She was raised in Gary, Indiana.A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Joel praised Taliefero for being a total "professional." "When we are on stage, she delivers. She is a show unto herself," he said, in the documentary."I can always rely on her to come through no matter what we are doing and that's a great thing to be able to rely on. I never have to worry about what she is going to do and how she does it," Joel added.Taliefero acknowledged that she never wanted to be a star, not even in her youth. "I didn't even know what a star was," she admitted. "This whole thing chose me. I am glad it turned out this way. I'm having the best time of my life," she added.On August 23, 2018, Billy Joel honored the late "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin at his concert at Madison Square Garden, where Taliefero performed the R&B classic "Respect," with maximum heart and charisma.In addition to Billy Joel, Taliefero has worked with such artists as John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, and the late Joe Cocker.Overall, Crystal Taliefero is the epitome of grace, humility, and natural talent, and she rightfully deserved the spotlight in the documentary, Rock n Roll Guns for Hire: The Story of the Sidemen, especially for being the most important sidewoman to Billy Joel.: Digital Journal chatted with Crystal Taliefero back in the summer of 2018, where she spoke about her career and the impact of technology on the music industry. More about Crystal Taliefero, Documentary, Billy joel Crystal Taliefero Documentary Billy joel