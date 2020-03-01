Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Creighton Daniel releases infectious 'Late for the Party' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Creighton Daniel released his brand new country single "Late for the Party" via Kestown.
The song is mid-tempo, catchy and fun; moreover, it is a collaboration with songstress Chandler, who lends her crisp vocals on the track. There is something in it for everybody.
Creighton Daniel solely wrote this song on his own, and he played all of the musical instruments on it, which is quite an impressive feature.
"Now you're walking down the aisle, looking like an angel, I never thought seeing you like this, would put me through hell," he sings. "It should have been me up there, putting that ring on your hand, I could've been your man," he continues.
"Late for the Party" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Creighton Daniel charms on his new country single "Late for the Party." His rich, velvet vocals are smooth as silk. Hopefully, the radio airwaves will embrace it and give it the airplay that it truly deserves. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Creighton Daniel and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
More about Creighton Daniel, Late for the Party, Single, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Paris's Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears
Canada coronavirus update - Toronto prepares for 'local spread'
Coronavirus: who is most at risk of dying?
Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats
Greek islanders block migrant boat from landing
Using AI to pinpoint disease-linked genes
New Malaysia PM sworn in as Mahathir fights on
Review: Queen music alive and well in Nassau County with Almost Queen Special
What you need to know about 'Super Tuesday'
Review: Celine Dion spectacular at the Barclays Center in New York Special