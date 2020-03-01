Rising country singer-songwriter Creighton Daniel released his brand new country single "Late for the Party" via Kestown.
The song is mid-tempo, catchy and fun; moreover, it is a collaboration with songstress Chandler, who lends her crisp vocals on the track. There is something in it for everybody.
Creighton Daniel solely wrote this song on his own, and he played all of the musical instruments on it, which is quite an impressive feature.
"Now you're walking down the aisle, looking like an angel, I never thought seeing you like this, would put me through hell," he sings. "It should have been me up there, putting that ring on your hand, I could've been your man," he continues.
"Late for the Party" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Creighton Daniel charms on his new country single "Late for the Party." His rich, velvet vocals are smooth as silk. Hopefully, the radio airwaves will embrace it and give it the airplay that it truly deserves. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Creighton Daniel and his music, check out his official Facebook page.