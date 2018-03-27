Email
article imageReview: Creigh Riepe will blow you away with 'Day One' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe has released his highly-anticipated music video for his debut solo single "Day One."
David Allen Buckner, a gifted country artist in his own right, makes a cameo in the video as the solider, and it tells a moving story about overcoming a failing romance.
The music video for "Day One" compliments Riepe's breakthrough single quite well, and it helps elevate the song to a higher level. Riepe's lyrics are pure poetry, coupled by a catchy melody, and he accompanies himself on piano.
The Verdict
Overall, Creigh Riepe delivers on his new music video for "Day One." He showcases a tremendous deal of potential, and his music is well worth more than just a passing glance. His music video for "Day One" garners an A rating.
For more information on country sensation Creigh Riepe and his solo music, check him out on Facebook.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Creigh Riepe about his single "Day One."
