Review: Craig Wayne Boyd will blow you away with 'Better Together' single

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Craig Wayne Boyd is back stronger than ever with his latest radio single "Better Together." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Boyd's vocals on "Better Together" are smooth as silk, and the song has a sultry, bluesy vibe to it, where the listener can recall such country artists as Brett Eldredge meets James Otto. He maintains great control over this rich, baritone vocals.
His Top Shelf album is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Craig Wayne Boyd delivers on his latest country single "Better Together." He continues to prove to be one of the most underrated male musicians in the contemporary country music scene. This new single garners an A rating.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Craig Wayne Boyd about his latest studio album, Top Shelf, and his concert in New Jersey.
