Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Craig Campbell releases flirty new single 'See You Try' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country artist Craig Campbell has released his new radio single, the flirtatious "See You Try." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"See You Try" is the opening tune from his forthcoming EP, which will be released on June 8 on Red Bow Records. This marks his first collection of new music in five years. The song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall the early musical work of such country singers as Josh Turner meets James Otto. It was co-penned by such songwriters as James McNair, Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line), Bart Butler, and Jordan Schmidt.
On June 5, Campbell will host his sixth annual "Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge" at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee. The country musician serves as the national spokesperson for Fight CRC (Colorectal Cancer), which is a nonprofit organization that supports raising awareness and funding research for colorectal cancer. Last year, he was successful in raising over $200,000 for the charity.
"See You Try" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Craig Campbell's new single "See You Try" is a great deal of fun, coupled with a neat groove. It deserves to be his next smash single. "See You Try" garners an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Craig Campbell and "See You Try," check out his official website.
More about Country, Craig Campbell, Single, see you try
 
Latest News
Top News
NAFTA talks break for the weekend with no agreement as yet
Op-Ed: Cale Dodds is the 'One to Watch' in country music in 2018
Review: Harber releases uplifting electronic single 'Summer You' Special
Paris attack latest linked to Russian Caucasus
Italian parties agree on ruling programme, PM choice: reports
Bitcoin price stuck in the $8,000 to $9,000 range
Another Tesla sedan slams into truck stopped at red light
On eve of Israel embassy move, US says 'hard at work' on peace
Google microscope uses AI and AR for cancer detection
There's a light at the end of Elon Musk's tunnel: free rides