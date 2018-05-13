Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Craig Campbell has released his new radio single, the flirtatious "See You Try." Digital Journal has the scoop. On June 5, Campbell will host his sixth annual "Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge" at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee. The country musician serves as the national spokesperson for "See You Try" is available on The Verdict Overall, Craig Campbell's new single "See You Try" is a great deal of fun, coupled with a neat groove. It deserves to be his next smash single. "See You Try" garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation "See You Try" is the opening tune from his forthcoming EP, which will be released on June 8 on Red Bow Records. This marks his first collection of new music in five years. The song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall the early musical work of such country singers as Josh Turner meets James Otto. It was co-penned by such songwriters as James McNair, Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line), Bart Butler, and Jordan Schmidt.On June 5, Campbell will host his sixth annual "Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge" at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee. The country musician serves as the national spokesperson for Fight CRC (Colorectal Cancer), which is a nonprofit organization that supports raising awareness and funding research for colorectal cancer. Last year, he was successful in raising over $200,000 for the charity."See You Try" is available on Spotify and on iTunes Overall, Craig Campbell's new single "See You Try" is a great deal of fun, coupled with a neat groove. It deserves to be his next smash single. "See You Try" garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Craig Campbell and "See You Try," check out his official website More about Country, Craig Campbell, Single, see you try Country Craig Campbell Single see you try