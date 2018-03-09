Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music On March 9, country star James Wesley serenaded passengers on Southwest Airlines to a classic rock and roll tune by Chuck Berry. While the Kansas native is mostly known for covering songs by such country greats as Merle Haggard, One thing is for sure. James Wesley shows great respect for all the artists and trailblazers that came before him. Whenever he covers any song, he always give it his all, thus tipping his hat to that particular performer. This time he made Chuck Berry, who was affectionately known as "the father of rock and roll," proud with "Johnny B. Goode." For more information on country sensation Wesley joked that he "literally sang for peanuts today" on his flight on Southwest Airlines, and rightfully so. At the request of the Southwest flight attendants, he sang a song for them and the passengers on the flight.While the Kansas native is mostly known for covering songs by such country greats as Merle Haggard, Chris Stapleton ("Broken Halos") and Marty Robbins, this time Wesley, switched it up by showing his rocking side on "Johnny B. Goode." This performance, where he was backed by his acoustic guitar, was well-received by all. "It is always great to share music and fun," Wesley admitted.One thing is for sure. James Wesley shows great respect for all the artists and trailblazers that came before him. Whenever he covers any song, he always give it his all, thus tipping his hat to that particular performer. This time he made Chuck Berry, who was affectionately known as "the father of rock and roll," proud with "Johnny B. Goode."For more information on country sensation James Wesley , check out his official Facebook page. More about James Wesley, Country, Plane, Flight James Wesley Country Plane Flight