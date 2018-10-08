Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music In mid-September, country star Julie Roberts released her book, "Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome," which she wrote with Ken Abraham. It chronicles her alcoholic father's insults, moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, as well as working as a receptionist at Mercury Nashville. Her sultry lyrics and vocals resonated well with her country music listeners, and she found commercial success with her debut album. While her dreams were becoming realized, she faced many struggles along the way, such as the Nashville floods, being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and losing her record deal with Mercury. Roberts takes her readers through the highs and low points of her career, she opens up about her personal struggles and several important lessons that she has learned along the way. She is using her platform as a musician to help others with multiple sclerosis. In the country music world, Roberts is known for such songs as "Break Down Here," "The Chance," "Wake Up Older," "Rain on a Tin Roof" and "Men and Mascara." Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome is available on The Verdict Overall, Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome is recommended for anybody who is interested in reading a book about a woman who was able to overcome the trials and tribulations that came her way in a turbulent industry, as well as in her personal life. It is a book about optimism and staying true to your faith, and family. Roberts was able to get through most of those challenges through hard work and simply by being driven and determined. Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Julie Roberts, her music and new book, check out her The country songstress has been hailed by music critics as one of the most soulful singers in the genre. Her breakthrough album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and following its success, Roberts was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Her uplifting spirit and commitment to wellness in the midst of life's challenges served as a major inspiration for people around the globe, especially women. She continues to record music and she speaks about her journey all over the United States. Roberts just got married recently, and she lives with her husband in Nashville.It chronicles her alcoholic father's insults, moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, as well as working as a receptionist at Mercury Nashville. Her sultry lyrics and vocals resonated well with her country music listeners, and she found commercial success with her debut album.While her dreams were becoming realized, she faced many struggles along the way, such as the Nashville floods, being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and losing her record deal with Mercury. Roberts takes her readers through the highs and low points of her career, she opens up about her personal struggles and several important lessons that she has learned along the way. She is using her platform as a musician to help others with multiple sclerosis.In the country music world, Roberts is known for such songs as "Break Down Here," "The Chance," "Wake Up Older," "Rain on a Tin Roof" and "Men and Mascara."Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome is available on Amazon Overall, Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome is recommended for anybody who is interested in reading a book about a woman who was able to overcome the trials and tribulations that came her way in a turbulent industry, as well as in her personal life. It is a book about optimism and staying true to your faith, and family. Roberts was able to get through most of those challenges through hard work and simply by being driven and determined. Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Julie Roberts, her music and new book, check out her official website More about Country, Julie Roberts, Book, Ken Abraham Country Julie Roberts Book Ken Abraham