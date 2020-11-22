Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Country pioneer Margie Singleton released her latest studio offering, "Never Mind," in mid-November of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Wonder What She's Doing" is melodically and lyrically stunning, and she slows down the tempo on the harking "Missing You," which has a vintage vibe to it. It closes with "Lie to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more. Her Never Mind EP is available on digital service providers by Singleton's illustrious career in the music business spans over seven decades. She has secured a dozen songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts, which include two duets with George Jones ("Did I Ever Tell You" and "Waltz of the Angels") and Faron Young ("Keeping Up with the Joneses" and "No Thanks, I Just Had One"). She was a songwriter on the smash R&B single "Lie to Me," as well as "She Understands Me," which became a pop hit for Johnny Tillotson and "Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)?" (a country hit by Leon Ashley. Singleton has performed as a background vocalist on countless recording sessions, starred on the show "Louisiana Hayride," sung on the Grand Ole Opry stage, and appeared in the film Road to Nashville. She has been inducted into the following Halls of Fame: the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, and the North American Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. The Verdict Overall, Margie Singleton delivers on her new EP Never Mind. It is country as grits and it is worth checking out due to its rawness and authenticity. Singleton proves that age is just a number and that she only gets better with experience. She commands a great deal of respect with Never Mind, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Margie Singleton and her new music, check out her Margie Singleton Sandy Kay It opens with the title track "Never Mind," which instantly lures listeners in this extended play (EP), and it is followed by the upbeat and mid-tempo "Who's Gonna Love You (Too Late For Sorry).""Wonder What She's Doing" is melodically and lyrically stunning, and she slows down the tempo on the harking "Missing You," which has a vintage vibe to it. It closes with "Lie to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.Her Never Mind EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here Singleton's illustrious career in the music business spans over seven decades. She has secured a dozen songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts, which include two duets with George Jones ("Did I Ever Tell You" and "Waltz of the Angels") and Faron Young ("Keeping Up with the Joneses" and "No Thanks, I Just Had One").She was a songwriter on the smash R&B single "Lie to Me," as well as "She Understands Me," which became a pop hit for Johnny Tillotson and "Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)?" (a country hit by Leon Ashley.Singleton has performed as a background vocalist on countless recording sessions, starred on the show "Louisiana Hayride," sung on the Grand Ole Opry stage, and appeared in the film Road to Nashville.She has been inducted into the following Halls of Fame: the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, and the North American Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018.Overall, Margie Singleton delivers on her new EP Never Mind. It is country as grits and it is worth checking out due to its rawness and authenticity. Singleton proves that age is just a number and that she only gets better with experience. She commands a great deal of respect with Never Mind, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Margie Singleton and her new music, check out her official website More about Margie Singleton, never mind, Ep, Country, Pioneer Margie Singleton never mind Ep Country Pioneer