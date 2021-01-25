Email
article imageReview: Couches & Futons charm on instrumental 'Dreams of You' EP Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Couches & Futons released their soaring instrumental EP "Dreams of You" in the summer of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
In this six-track musical effort, Cody Canyon collaborated with such musical artists as Justin Rhodes and Mozart the Bohemian.
It opens on a soothing note with the piano-laden "First Sight," which has an ambient vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the carefree "Nights With You."
"1st of Spring" is melodically-stunning, and equally nonchalant is the title track "Dreams of You." It closes with the harking "Lonely Night in Malta" and on a fitting note with "Last Dance."
Their Dreams of You EP is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Amazon Music. Each song on this EP has its own identity and there is something in it for everybody. It is a neat EP to meditate to, for calming purposes, it garners two thumbs up.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cody Canyon about their Dreams of You EP.
