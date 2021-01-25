In this six-track musical effort, Cody Canyon
collaborated with such musical artists as Justin Rhodes
and Mozart the Bohemian
.
It opens on a soothing note with the piano-laden "First Sight," which has an ambient vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the carefree "Nights With You."
"1st of Spring" is melodically-stunning, and equally nonchalant is the title track "Dreams of You." It closes with the harking "Lonely Night in Malta" and on a fitting note with "Last Dance."
Their Dreams of You
EP is available on Apple Music
, Spotify
, and on Amazon Music
. Each song on this EP has its own identity and there is something in it for everybody. It is a neat EP to meditate to, for calming purposes, it garners two thumbs up.
