On November 6, Cosmic Gate released the wonderful remix of "Everything Everything" by Andrew Rayel and Olivia Sebastianelli.

With this remix, the German duo Cosmic Gate proves that they are a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary trance music scene.

Cosmic Gate praised the original track due to the catchy and inspiring vocals of singer Olivia Sebastianelli. They noted that in the studio, they decided to go for a darker, tech-influenced approach. As a result, they focused on featuring the vibe and the beauty of the vocal in the breakdown. "We hope you dig our remix as much as we do. Play it out loud," Cosmic Gate exclaimed.

Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Cosmic Gate launched a two-part virtual concert series, which was well-received.

Overall, Cosmic Gate elevates the original "Everything Everything" track to a higher level with their brilliant and refreshing new remix. With Cosmic Gate, Andrew Rayel, and Olivia Sebastianelli, one can never go wrong in life. This masterful remix by Cosmic Gate is worthy of the repeat button, and it garners an A rating.

This remix is available on Spotify, and Apple Music, among other digital service providers.